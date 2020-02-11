Engr’s Cup serves as selection tourney for CVFA’s U13 team to PFF Festival of Football

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Under 13 boys teams in Cebu are invited to join the Engr’s Cup U13 Cebu, an 11-a-side football tournament, slated for February 22 and 23, 2020 at the Fr. J.H Football Field of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu in Canduman, Mandaue City.

The tournament will serve as selection tournament for the Under 13 Boys (born 2007) team which will represent Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Regional Festival of Football (FOF) 2020.

The FOF, a grassroots development program of the PFF, is slated for March and will be hosted by the Iloilo FA.

The FOF is PFF’s basis in identifying potential players for their training pools for the national junior/youth teams who will be competing in international tournaments.

CVFA president Rodney Orale, however, clarified that the champion team of this event will not automatically get to represent the CVFA to the PFF FOF 2020.

The tournament will instead serve as an avenue for boys born 2007 to showcase their skills and get the attention of assigned coaches who will be scouting for players to form the CVFA Boys Under 13 elite team.

According to Orale, the selection will be per player and not per team so as to give all a chance.

“We will be doing identification per player so those in the municipalities and other areas in Bohol could also be selected,” said Orale.

Mechanics

According to CVFA board member Nilo Ferraren, the tournament will have two divisions or groups—school-based teams and club-based teams.

The top two teams from these two groups, will advance to the next round together with the champion and runner-up of the Engr’s Cup U13 Bohol which was held last November.

In the next round, the six teams will be divided into two groups. Group 1 will be comprised of the top ranked team of the school division, second ranked team of the club and the champion of the Engr’s Cup U13 Bohol which is the Bohol United Panglao.

Group 2 will have the top ranked team of the club division, second ranked school team and Jagna FC which finished as the runner-up in the Engr’s Cup Bohol.

They will then play in a single round robin format with the emerging top 1 teams from the two groups to battle for the title.

The CVFA is also conducting tryouts for Under 13 Girls (born 2007) and Under 15 Boys and Girls (born 2005).

Those interested can call Sheila Castañares at 0916 452 6781. /bmjo