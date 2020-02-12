Unique finds for Valentine’s Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Who would not want to receive chocolates and roses on Valentine’s Day?

But giving something a little extra will surely make your lady love and even your family members and friends feel very special on this very special day.

Left with two more days before Valentine’s Day, you still have more than enough time to find unique gift ideas or something that you can do on your own.

Here in Cebu, there are a lot of online shops offering unique Valentine’s Day gift ideas. Let’s check out some of these.

Kraft Valetine Card

Cards may be old fashioned but these can still do the trick. Reading Valentine’s Day cards can still make you feel like you have butterflies in your stomach. Kraft Valentine Cards are not your ordinary love cards. These are specially made for your loved ones.

When you open the card, you will get to see some of the best photos with your love that you would want to keep forever.

These cards are sold online by PRNT. Prices range from P15 to P75 depending on its size and photo content.

Boxed Flowers

This is an ideal gift for those who no longer have the time and patience to buy flowers and do their own floral arrangement.

Instead of arranging flowers in a bouquet, roses and your other flower choices will be arranged in a box.

This kind of floral arrangement may be placed on display at home or at your girl’s office table.

Visit Flos Carmeli Flowershop and checkout their boxed flowers that are sold from P1,799 to P2,499.

Liquor in a Box

Gift giving is not only for the ladies. Your man also deserves to receive a special gift on this special day.

Try giving a bottle of his favorite liquor that is placed in a box. The gift is easy to carry and is just enough for a night’s drink.

Something Unique offers this customized gift at very affordable prices that range from P600 to P1, 000.

Buttercream Flower Cakes

For those who are short on cash, this one is for you.

Why buy flowers and cakes separately when you can have both for the price of one?

Try this buttercream flower cakes from Cupkeyk n’ Art for P3,500. You can also buy a box of four cupcakes for only P600 or a dozen of cupcakes for P2,000.

The cake and its edible floral decoration do not only look gorgeous but also tastes heavenly.

Anti-Corona Virus Bouquet

And who would forget this very practical gift idea from video creator Rigel Thomas Morre?

Read: #AntiCoronaBouquet for Valentine’s Day!

The bouquet which Morre prepared for his girlfriend, Andrea, has hand sanitizers, alcohols, germicidal soaps and face masks which his lady love could use to protect herself from the threats of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Practical as it may look, the bouquet only cost P600.

Valentine’s Day celebration does not have to be traditional. You can always consider fun gift ideas to make your celebration one that is for the books.

Never be afraid to try something new. Check out your social media accounts and try to find beautiful gift ideas that you should try on Hearts Day. / dcb