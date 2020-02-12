Cobonpue gets second term as RDC-7 chairperson

CEBU CITY, Philippines – World-renowned furniture designer Kenneth Cobonpue was re-appointed as chairperson of the Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (RDC 7) for year 2020-2022.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed on February 6, 2020 the formal appointment of Cobonpue, who also took his oath of office on the same day, said a press release from the Central Visayas office of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA-7).

Cobonpue joined the RDC in 2016 and has been pushing for the promotion of the creative economy to be a major driver in the growth of Central Visayas, it said. It was also under his leadership that the RDC Special Committee on Culture, Arts and Design was formed.

The RDC also formed its Environment Committee to help address the growing number of environmental concerns in the region and an ICT Committee to craft its ICT roadmap.

Major infrastructure projects that are being implemented in the region include the Metro Cebu Expressway, fourth Mandaue-Mactan Link Bridge with the Mandaue Coastal Road, New Panglao Offshore Bridge Connector, Cang-alwang Airport in Siquijor province, Cebu-Negros-Panay Power Interconnection Project and Cebu-Bohol Power Interconnection Project, New Cebu International Container Port, and the New Bacong Airport in Negros Oriental, among others. / dcb