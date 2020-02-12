Fall in Love this Valentine’s Season with I Love Metro

It’s that time of the year again when balloons, chocolates, and bouquet of flowers fill the streets and even malls, too! With everyone, in all walks of life, looking forward to their romantic dates and get-togethers, Metro Retail holds a month-long celebration this Valentine’s Season.

Fall in love with the novelty Valentine apparels and gift items exclusive to I Love Metro happening from February 6 to 29 nationwide. Metro Retail’s collection will surely provide Valentine-ready outfits, surprises and more at an affordable price. From cardigans, shirts, dresses, and stuffed toys, too, Metro Retail has a lot of offers in store for everyone.

Be it a signature preppy look, a laid-back and casual ensemble, or be it any other #fashown idea, especially for those who #LoveToSave, Metro Department Store is the partner in bringing this year’s Valentine dream to life.

There’s more to look forward to at Metro Retail as they are giving away free chocolates this month! With a minimum P2,000 single receipt purchase at Metro Supermarket, inclusive of P200 worth of participating products from brands such Toblerone, Cadbury, Ferrero Rocher, Snickers, Hershey’s, Cloud 9, Goya, Kitkat, Glade, Sanicare, and Joy, a free chocolate treat awaits shoppers.

Save the date and make Metro Department Store and Supermarket a staple shopping destination in preparation for the Valentine’s Day!