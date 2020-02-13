PRO-7 cancels Valentine’s Day celebration as they mourn death of fellow police

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), announced they will be cancelling Valentine’s Day celebrations as they mourn the death of one of their collegues.

At a press conference at Camp Sergio Osmeña, the headquarters of PRO-7, Ferro said they will be flying their flags in half-mast to pay their respects to Police Senior Master Sergeant Maximo Macua.

Read: PRO-7 director Ferro to criminals: ‘You have no place here’

Macua was killed by suspected drug personalities during a surveillance gone wrong in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Ferro also said the remains of Macua will be transferred to the PRO-7 headquarters on Friday, February 14, so the latter’s colleagues can pay their last respects.

“He will be then transported to Bohol where he will buried as per request from his wife,” added Ferro.

Presidential Assistant to the Visayas Michael Lloyd Dino also said the Malacañang will be providing financial assistance worth P20,000 to Macua’s family.

Dino said various agencies such as the Deparment of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and the Department of Education (DepEd) to help the needs ot Macua’s three young children. /bmjo