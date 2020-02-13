No one hurt in garbage truck that caught fire at SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A Cebu City-owned garbage truck caught fire while traversing the South Road Properties (SRP) early morning of Wednesday, February 13, 2020.

According to Lawyer John Jigo Dacua, the head of the Department of Public Service (DPS), the truck was carrying garbage from Barangay Punta Princessa to the Transfer Station in Inayawan past 8 a.m. when it caught fire.

Prior to the fire, the truck has already malfunctioned, prompting the driver and the garbage collectors to park at the side of the road to check on the truck’s engine.

This is when the fire started from the engine bay.

“Nakabantay na sila. Pag ulbo sa kayo gibiyaan na dayon nila, walay ray naangol o nasamdan. Dali ra kaayo napawng. (The drivers already noticed the malfunction. When the fire started, they left the truck so no one died or got hurt. The fire was also immediately put down),” said Dacua.

Dacua said the truck will be repaired because it is still under warranty.

The truck was purchased less than two years ago so the supplier will be able to repair it under the warranty.

He said the truck was recently donated to Barangay Punta Princessa, and the maintenance is already given to their jurisdiction.

However, the city will still assist in the maintenance of the trucks to ensure better quality.

“That’s why drivers should check the trucks before going out. Check the engines, oil, water, batteries before going out. Always practice safety driving,” said Dacua.

Dacua did not say if the driver will be held accountable for the fire, and said the incident is considered an accident. /bmjo