PRO-7 chief: Central Visayas cops included in narcolist may not return to region to work

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The four policemen from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, who are being investigated for their inclusion in the government’s narcolist, may or may not return to service in the region.

However, this would depend on the results of the investigation of having their names included in the narcolist, said Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas director.

Ferro said that it would also depend on the directives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) officials in Camp Crame.

“It depends on the directives of the headquarters. If they are not found guilty, then they deserve the rights to go back to their units. Or, if they want not to be stigmatized upon their return to service, they can work in other areas or regions.” said Ferro.

Ferro said that these possibilities they were dealing with were the consequence of being suspected of allegedly being involved in illegal drugs.

PNP chief Lieutenant General Archie Gamboa revealed that a total of 357 cops nationwide were named in the government’s latest narcolist, and were summoned to Camp Crame to answer the allegations.

Ferro said that these police officers were on their way to Camp Crame to explain why their names were included in the narcolist.

In earlier reports, Ferro said that those found guilty of being involved in illegal drugs would be dismissed from service and would face administrative charges./dbs