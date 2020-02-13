Cebu City gives P50K to slain cop’s family; kids may get scholarship

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government extended P50,000 as assistance to the family of slain Police Sergeant Maximo Macua Jr., who was killed in a police anti-drug operations on February 11, 2020.

Mayor Edgardo Labella handed the assistance to the family of Macua when he visited the wake of the fallen policeman at the St. Peter Chapels in Imus Street, Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City on Thursday, February 13.

Labella met with Macua’s wife Eva Krystel and his parents to talk about the family’s situation amid the death of the family’s breadwinner.

“Luoy kaayo ang pamilya, bata pa kaayog mga anak. Nihatag ta sa pamilya og P50,000 para naa lang silay magamit dayon. (I feel bad for his family; the kids are very young. We gave P50,000 so they will have funds to use for their immediate needs),” said the mayor.

The family told the mayor that Macua’s will be taken to and will be buried in Loon, Bohol, his hometown.

Labella commended the Cebu City Police Office for apprehending nine of the suspects in the killing of Macua.

Two of the suspects died in a police encounter shortly after Macua’s death.

But Labella said the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) must find the rest of the missing suspects and bring them to justice.

“There should be no stone left unturned when enforcing laws, fighting criminalities. Do everything necessary,” he said.

Macua, a member of the Police Drug Enforcement Group and Special Operations Unit 5 of the Regional Police Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), was gunned down by suspected drug personalities during a buy bust operation in Sitio Tabada, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City on February 11.

The 35-year-old policeman left behind three young boys, the oldest of whom is only six years old.

The mayor said he will seek the help of the City Council to provide scholarships for Macua’s children should his widow decides to send her children to school in Cebu City.

He said the Philippine National Police (PNP) would also make sure that Macua’s wife and children will be taken cared of.

Macua’s father, Maximo Sr., expressed gratitude to the city mayor for helping their family during their time of need.

“Daghan kaayog salamat mayor ug sa PNP sa supporta. (Thank you mayor and the PNP for the support),” he said. /elb