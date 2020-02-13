Grassroots football teams urged to join 7th Football Titans Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Grassroots teams from in and out of Cebu are invited to join the 7th Football Titans Cup on March 7 and 8, 2020 at the Springdale Football Field in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

With its aim of helping develop the sport of football at the grassroots level, or those community-based teams or teams of children under 12 years old, the tournament will only have three categories — Mixed 8 (born 2012), Mixed 10 (born 2010) and Boys 12 (2008).

Mixed 8 will be played in a 5-a-side format, while Mixed 10 and Boys 12 will be in a 7-a-side format. All will have 15 minutes to play.

Mixed 8 must have a lineup of eight players while Mixed 10 and Boys 12 must have 12 players.

Organizers have set only a maximum of 10 teams per category, thus, interested teams are urged to register early with the fee pegged at P1,000 for each team in all categories.

Mixed 8 and 10 will be played on March 7 while the Boys 12 will be on March 8.

A coaches’ meeting will be held on February 18, 6 p.m. at the PAREF Springdale School. Only two representatives are allowed regardless if a team has multiple entries.

Attending the coaches’ meeting is a must as to be discussed are the tournament’s ground rules and game schedules.

For more information, those interested can call coach Jan Nacional at 09228330251 or coach Mario Ceniza at 09166469442.

This tournament is sanctioned by the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA)./elb