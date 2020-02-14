It’s a date at UNO!

Why spend Valentine’s Day in just one day when you can spend it every week? On all Fridays of February, celebrate nothing but love and happiness at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino with UNO’s Friday Steak Night.

For Php 1,228.00 net/person, treat your loved one to a romantic date night and bond over our US prime rib carving, apple-glazed pork loin with roasted vegetables, mashed potato, and corn on the cob, and finish it off with a complimentary glass of wine.

Friday nights are getting a whole lot sweeter and more romantic here at the center of it all. Call UNO restaurant at (032) 232-6888 (local 8605) for inquiries and table reservations!

UNO is located at The Gourmet Walk of the hotel, and serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It is open daily from lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for dinner.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is one of the well-known landmarks in Cebu City and is the premiere venue for events and conventions in the country. The latest updates can be found at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph, www.facebook.com/WaterfrontCebu and @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram. For more information, the hotel can be reached at (032) 232-6888.