Larrazabal is first Pinoy to compete, finish World Marathon Challenge

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dr. Potenciano “Yong” Larrazabal III is making Cebu proud after being the first Filipino to compete and finish this year’s World Marathon Challenge.

Larrazabal, who is the president and chairman of the board of Cebu Doctors’ Group of Hospitals, is an avid long distance runner and has added another feather on his cap by completing the gruelling race in 12th place.

Wife Donna Cruz has been documenting her husband’s progress on her Instagram account.

The World Marathon Challenge is a race where the runner will run seven marathons—that is 42.2 kilometers each, on seven continents in seven days between February 6 to 12.

The race started with the marathon in Novo, Antarctica; Cape Town in Africa; Perth, Australia; Dubai in Asia; Madrid, Spain for the Europe continent; Brazil for South America and ended in Miami for the North America continent.

Larrazabal completed Antarctica in six hours, 44 minutes and 47 seconds (6:44:47), Africa in 4:33:18, Australia in 4:13:02, Asia in 4:27:50, Europe in 4:26:58, South America in 4:23:29 and North America in 4:06:30.

In the last race in Miami, Larrazabal came in at fourth place./dbs