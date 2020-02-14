PresyoMerkado: Marang

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Ready to indulge in something tasty, sweet and unique at the same time?

Well, we’ve got the perfect treat for you. Say hello to this sumptuous fruit called Marang!

Marang is comparable to breadfruit (kamansi) or jackfruit (langka) and even durian, except that is has a sweet scent.

This fruit is also rich in calcium, iron, protein, vitamins A and C, beta-carotene, and retinol among others.

A fruit vendor in Barangay Punta Princesa in Cebu City sells Marang from P100-P120 per kilo.

What are you waiting for? Palit na! / dcb