Engr’s Cup U13 Cebu to be held this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Engr’s Cup U13 Cebu has been moved to an earlier date. Instead of February 22 and 23, 2020, it will now be held this weekend, February 15 and 16 due to venue availability.

According to Engineer Nilo Ferraren, board member of the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA), the event has been moved earlier because the Fr. J.H Football Field of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu in Canduman, Mandaue City, is only available this weekend and not next weekend.

The Engr’s Cup U13 Cebu will serve as the selection for Under 13 Boys (born 2007) who will represent CVFA in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Regional Festival of Football (FOF) 2020.

Instead of holding tryouts, the CVFA has decided to hold a tournament where they can identify the players with potential.

This means that emerging as the champion team in this tournament will not automatically make it the team to represent the CVFA as the selection is by player and not by team.

CVFA President Rodney Orale said they were doing this so as to give everyone a chance especially those coming from far places such as Bohol.

As for boys, who want to play but does not have teams, Ferraren is encouraging them to still show up and he will make sure that they will get to play and be part of the selection.

The tournament will have two divisions or groups—school-based teams and club-based teams.

The top two teams from these two groups, will advance to the next round together with the champion and runner-up of the Engr’s Cup U13 Bohol which was held last November.

In the next round, the six teams will be divided into two groups. Group 1 will be comprised of the top ranked team of the school division, second ranked team of the club and the champion of the Engr’s Cup U13 Bohol which is the Bohol United Panglao.

Group 2 will have the top ranked team of the club division, second ranked school team and Jagna FC which finished as the runner-up in the Engr’s Cup Bohol.

They will then play in a single round robin format with the emerging top 1 teams from the two groups to battle for the title. | dbs