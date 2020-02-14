Cebuanos ‘Walk for Life’ to pray vs spread of COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma called on all faithful to pray that all “threats of life” be put to a halt, including threats brought about by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“It’s our deepest desire to bring to the Lord what troubles and concerns us. We pray for solutions on the problems happening around the world,” Palma said in his homily.

“And we pray that the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) epidemic will stop,” added Palma, who officiated the Holy Mass at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, which followed the dawn penitential Walk for Life procession held Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Palma also urged the faithful to pray that scientists around the world will find the cure to COVID-19 soon.

“We pray, too, that doctors can discover the cure, and that the death toll caused by the disease will be put to a stop,” he said.

Noting the impact that COVID-19 has caused even on the country’s economy, the prelate also asked for prayers for the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who are now affected by the travel restrictions imposed by the Philippine government.

“We are overwhelmed by this multitude of problems especially when we feel our small efforts are small compared to them (OFWs). That’s why we bring them to the Lord. But yet we believe miracles can be possible in this regard,” he said.

Cebuanos gathered along portion of Osmeña Boulevard located just outside of the Central Visayas office of the Department of Health (DOH-7) at 4 a.m. to start the procession that led them to the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, where Palma officiated the 5:30 a.m. Mass.

The walk was organized by the Commission on the Laity of the Archdiocese of Cebu.

Dr. Rene Bullecer, a board member of the commission, thanked those who joined the event.

In a speech before the Mass started, Bullecer said their group was grateful to the dozens of participants who woke up early to join the walk despite threats of COVID-19.

Organizers of the same activity in other parts of the country have opted to cancel their gathering because of the fear of being in a large crowd. Health authorities have earlier advised the public to avoid public gatherings amid threat of COVID-19 infection. / dcb