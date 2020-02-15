Davao lad wows netizens with Van Gogh tribute in ballpoint done in 45 minutes

CEBU CITY, Philippines— What happens when your artistic juices come to play?

What happens is simple, really: an artistic masterpiece is born.

Just like this artistic lad from Tagum City, Davao del Norte who only took 45 minutes to finish his drawing of the artist he looked up to.

James Abayon Lolo, 20, a second year college student, shared his creation online that contains three different portraits of the famous renaissance artist, Vincent Van Gogh.

“I made this during our free time in school. Vincent Van Gogh is really my idol when it comes to art that’s why I made all his portraits,” said Lolo.

In the drawing, you can see three portraits of Van Gogh. But as you and if you look closer you’ll be surprised that this masterpiece is created with just the use of ballpoint ball pens.

“This is a freehand sketch and I used ballpoint ball pens, just to kill time and to enhance my skills in drawing,” added Lolo.

The photo was posted on February 10 with the caption, “Vincent. Ballpoint freehand sketch on Potentate sketchbook.”

The post instantly became a hit online that as of February 15, the post has already been shared 13,000 times with 14,000 reactions.

This is indeed a beautiful moment for an amateur artist like James who only wanted to honor one of the best known painters of all time.

It is like they have this artist to artist telepathy. /elb