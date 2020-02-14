LOOK: Kim Chiu gets ‘lifesize’ bouquet from Xian Lim

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, actor Xian Lim surprised his girlfriend and fellow star Kim Chiu with a giant bouquet of flowers while they were on the set of their new TV drama series “Love Thy Woman.”

Saying Lim was consistently surprising her, the actress smiled beside the flower arrangement filled with red roses and white orchids, as seen on her Instagram account yesterday, Feb. 14.

“Thank you for putting such effort to surprise me!” Chiu said.

She also expressed how much she appreciated Lim’s gift. “[I was scrolling] my IG while on the set taping looking at all the girls having their pretty bouquet of flowers posted on IG!!! Before the day ends… here I am having my own HUGE, Pretty BOUQUET!”

Chiu greeted her partner Happy Valentine’s Day with an extra joke about the bouquet, “Paano ko kaya to iuwi (How am I going to take this home)?”

Former beauty queen and actress Ruffa Gutierrez gave a detailed documentation of Lim’s surprise to Chiu on her Instagram Stories yesterday. The giant bouquet, which took four men to carry including Lim, was delivered to Chiu’s dressing room.

“Omg so this is happening right now!” Gutierrez announced to her followers. “@xianlimm is surprising @chinitaprincess with this MASSIVE, STUNNING LIFESIZE BOUQUET!”

When Lim entered the room, Chiu could not contain her shock and happiness. She also got teased by the cast and crew present. After delivering the flowers, Lim sealed his surprise with a kiss, which earned screams from the people around them.

Lim also greeted Chiu with a simple message on his Instagram page. The actor shared a selfie of him and Chiu while in an embrace.

He told the actress, “It’s not about Feb 14. It’s about celebrating each day and every single moment with you.”

“Love Thy Woman” started airing only last Monday, Feb. 10. Besides Lim and Chiu, the series’ star-studded cast includes Eula Valdes, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Sunshine Cruz and Christopher de Leon. /ra