Cebu City sanitation team issues citation tickets to violators of no-smoking ordinance

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Enforcers from Cebu City’s Environmental and Sanitation Team (CESET) issued citation tickets to several individuals in various portions of the city for smoking in public on Saturday, February 15.

CESET posted photos of violators, whose faces were censored, being issued with citation tickets for violating City Ordinance No. 2241 or the Comprehensive Anti-Smoking Ordinance of the City of Cebu.

Anyone caught smoking in public areas such as sidewalks and even beneath flyovers, as seen in one of the photos published, will be fined with P1,500.

In July 2019, Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella reactivated and deputized enforcers of CESET to apprehend not only violators of the Anti-Smoking Ordinance but also other laws in relation to health, environment, and sanitation.

These include the City Ordinance No. 1361 or the Anti-Littering Ordinance, and Cebu City Ordinance 2031 or Solid Waste Segregation at Source Ordinance./dbs