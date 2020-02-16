Soco pushes ordinance to fine drivers who fail to pull aside broken vehicles

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Penalties may soon await drivers who would not be able to pull aside vehicles that break down in the middle of the main highways within five minutes.

In a measure proposed by Board Member Glenn Anthony Soco, those drivers who would fail to immediately clear their vehicles from the main highways will be fined P1,000 for the first offense; P3,000 for the second offense; and P5,000 for the third offense.

Soco’s proposed ordinance, the Due Diligence Ordinance of 2019, is set for second reading before the Cebu Provincial Board on Monday’s session, February 17.

The proposed policy, if approved, shall apply to all motor vehicles that may breakdown due to mechanical failures including engine trouble, low or empty fuel, flat or deflated tire, mechanical trouble, electrical malfunction, among others.

Under the ordinance, a driver’s responsibility should include the physical and mechanical inspection of their vehicles and determine its road worthiness before any trip.

“Among others, the following must be on a tip-top condition to effectively prevent breakdowns while driving: battery, vehicle fluids and possible leaks, wipers, wheels and tires and availability of spare tires, brakes, brake pads, clutch, gas, engine, electrical works, overall roadworthiness of the vehicle,” Section 5-A of the proposed ordinance reads.

Soco, in an earlier interview, said the policy would be aimed at preventing vehicular breakdowns from causing heavy traffic congestion in major thoroughfares.

Aside from the Due Diligence Ordinance, Soco is also pushing for the passage of the Fender Bender Ordinance of 2019 which would impose fines on drivers who would fail to pull aside vehicles that encounter minor road accident within five minutes.

The Fender Bender Ordinance is also due for third reading on Monday’s session. Under the measure, drivers in minor road accidents should take photos of their vehicles and pull aside as they wait for an investigator or settle amicably.

Both ordinance, however, does not apply for road accidents or vehicular breakdowns that involve injuries of passengers or other motorists./dbs