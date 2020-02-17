MCC: Working student accused of rape has no delinquent record

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City College has confirmed that Jagger Ace Atienza, the 21-year-old man who was arrested for a rape case on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, was a job-order employee assigned at the school.

According to Edgar Premne, the College Registrar, Atienza has been with MCC since around August 2019 or during the first semester of School Year 2019-2020.

Premne said they had no knowledge that Atienza had a pending case nor did they know that there was an arrest warrant issued against him by the Mandaue City Regional Trial Court Branch 89 on October 8, 2019.

“Job order applicants here in the college were endorsed to us by the city’s human resource office. We presume that they have already been screened there so what is left for us is to evaluate if the applicant is fitted for their offices’ needs,” Premne told CDN Digital.

“He was detailed at the office of the assistant school administrator for academics,” Premne added.

Atienza’s work, Premne said, involves running errands for the College Accounting Office.

In the six months that Atienza worked in MCC, Premne said he has not encountered any trouble with his co-workers or with the other students.

On top of his work in the accounting office, Premne said Atienza is enrolled in a business course in MCC.

On Sunday, Feb. 16, Atienza was arrested by the personnel of the Cebu City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman in April 2019.

Atienza, however, denied the allegations of rape against him.

In an interview with reporters, Atienza said he had no idea why he was being accused of such when he was not even friends with the girl.

He said he only met the girl because she was a friend of his sister, and they were having a drinking session during that time together with the girl’s boyfriend and his sister’s ex-boyfriend.

“Pagkadlawon nanguli na ang uban then nangatulog mi, pero pagmata, nahibong na mi nga naghilak-hilak naman tung babaye,” said Atienza.

(At dawn, the two men went home and we slept. But when we woke up, we were surprised that the girl was crying.)

Atienza said he was not drunk during that night and could remember that he did not have any conversation with the girl.

Torregosa said that they received a copy of the warrant of arrest against Atienza a week ago.

Policemen of the CMFC then traced his whereabouts and coordinated with the Mandaue City Police Office after they learned that he lived in a boarding house in Mandaue City. /rcg