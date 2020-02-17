Look around, there is love everywhere!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Everyone is so high on getting into romantic relationships.

Going on dates, traveling together, going on fun adventures and many more are the things most of us will want to experience.

But, surprise! You can do all those outside romantic love.

Yes, there are different kinds of love that you can focus on.

These are the kinds of love you already have but are just too dense to notice.

Ready? Read on.

Love from friends— yes, you have this ever since the day you were born. You have friends, who are all ready there to back you up no matter what. Friends who will always be willing to get down and dirty with you. So, what are you waiting for? Hit them up!

Hobby love— remember the things that you have always done before? This is the time to connect with that. Go and do painting, singing, dancing or the hobby that has been with you since. Reconnect with that kind of love and be better. You’d be surprised how drama-free it is.

Fambam love— this right here is the purest love. The love you will forever be sure that won’t fade or stab you in the back. Period.

Love for pets— never forget the little creatures waiting for you to get home. The ones who are always so excited to see you no matter how bad you have treated them for the past days. Cuddle up with them now!

Love for self— never forget that it is okay to go on out of your own. Enjoy the serenity of just being alone, no drama, no hassle, just you and your thoughts. Be okay with doing things on your own sometimes.

Love makes the world go round, and there are many kinds of love around. And with this, there is no need for you to mope around because you haven’t found your “the one.” /dbs