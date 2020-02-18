BELLEMAR PREPARATIONS NOW UNDERWAY

The Bellevue Hotels and Resorts (BH&R) formally introduced its newest commercial and residential venture in Tawala, Panglao named Bellemar Lifestyle Center at the recent Bellemar Tenants Conference last February 11, 2020 held at The Bellevue Manila’s Grand Ballroom, in the presence of tenants, media partners, and clients.

Gracing the event were Mr. Johnny Chan, Chairman of The Bellevue Hotels and Resorts, Mr. Patrick Chan, Managing Director of The Bellevue Manila, Mr. Dustin Chan, Managing Director of The Bellevue Resort, and Mr. Ryan Chan, Managing Director of B Hotels. Joining the owners of BH&R were Mayor Leonila Montero of Panglao, Bohol, who discussed Panglao’s business climate and investment opportunities; and Mr. Bim Sebastian, Bellemar Lifestyle Center’s principal consultant for commercial business development, who introduced the Bellemar Lifestyle Center.

Set to open in the first quarter of 2021, Bellemar will boast of a vast four-hectare compound, with architectural aesthetics reflecting Bohol’s prominent Spanish heritage. The development is located 800 meters away from the Alona beach shoreline and 600 meters from the Alona commercial center. For its first phase, Bellemar will have nine commercial pavilions housing a diverse range of local and international food and beverage, retail, and lifestyle brands. The second phase will be the full opening of BH&R’s fifth property, further expanding the reach of the hotel group’s signature world-class Filipino hospitality.

The project was showcased through a series of photos and videos in a dedicated exhibit area at the conference. All attendees received a special token and enjoyed a delicious merienda with classic Filipino delicacies as a nod to Bohol’s Filipino-Spanish roots.

The Bellemar project also held its concrete pouring ceremony on the same day, led by The Bellevue Resort General Manager Rommel T. Gonzales and F&B Manager Doer R. Escoto. Finmat International Resources, Inc. has begun preliminary work at the site.

Locals and vacationing tourists can look forward to the opening of BH&R’s exciting new venture.

For more information on leasing requirements at the Bellemar, please call Phoebe at (+63) 920 6319 327 or Andrew at (+63) 917 1878 60.