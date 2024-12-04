Bohol’s culinary treasures shine at BE Grand Resort’s “The Grand Bohol Harvest”

On November 23, 2024, The BE Grand Resort Bohol‘s highly-anticipated event, The Grand Bohol Harvest, highlighted the Bohol Food and Wine Festival, bringing together an exceptional lineup of local and international culinary talents to celebrate the island’s rich and diverse flavors. From traditional Boholano dishes to innovative fusion cuisine, the festival offered something to tantalize every palate.

BE Grand Resort Bohol’s annual Grand Bohol Harvest was a captivating celebration encompassing three events, each showcasing the best of the island’s natural beauty, artistic flair, and culinary treasures. The International Flower Festival and Fashion Show transformed the resort into a breathtaking floral paradise, while the Food and Wine Festival took guests on an immersive journey through Bohol’s hidden flavors and rich culinary heritage.

The Bohol Food and Wine Festival

Celebrating the pinnacle of Bohol’s culinary heritage, the Bohol Food and Wine Festival brought together a remarkable lineup of exhibitors, delighting more than 500 attendees. Each exhibitor offered a unique and delectable experience, highlighting the region’s diverse flavors and creativity.

Featured Exhibitors:

BE Grand Resort Bohol

Vegan Shack

Tamper Coffee & Brunch

Jojie’s Pa-initang Bol-anon

Estrella’s

Victoria Amores Chocolates

Lola Lilia’s Homemade Specialties

JPark Island Resort Alona

Alva’s Chicharon and Fried Chicken

Bohol Bee Farm

The Monkey Bar by Chef Jenzel Fontilla

Honcho Tagbilaran

OurDeliBread

Jzaki Rice Wine

This exceptional gathering of local favorites and innovative creators underscored Bohol’s vibrant culinary identity, offering a feast for the senses and a celebration of community craftsmanship.

A Spotlight on Molecular Gastronomy

The culinary festival also showcased the inventive spirit of BE Grand Resort’s Chef Jenzel Fontilla of The Monkey Bar. His molecular gastronomy creations, particularly the “Baybayin Mabini” and “Cambuhat Buenavista,”captivated the audience with their harmonious blend of traditional Boholano flavors and modern techniques.

Chef Jenzel’s Culinary Masterpieces:

“Baybayin Mabini” : A charcoaled bibingka crafted using the authentic Mabini method, topped with a savory-sweet medley of salted egg yolk, roasted peanuts, smoked pulled pork, and a luscious cheese foam.

: A charcoaled bibingka crafted using the authentic Mabini method, topped with a savory-sweet medley of salted egg yolk, roasted peanuts, smoked pulled pork, and a luscious cheese foam. “Cambuhat Buenavista”: A ginger pie tee shell filled with a symphony of flavors, including pickled onion, spiced vinegar foam, and a rich oyster soup sphere, topped with fresh spring onion for a vibrant finish.

These dishes, combining tradition with cutting-edge techniques, elevated Boholano cuisine to new heights.

“By respecting tradition while embracing innovation, we’re pushing the boundaries of what Boholano cuisine can achieve,” Chef Jenzel shared. Inspired by their recent success, he and his team are eager to explore more daring and delightful culinary creations.

A Celebration of Bohol’s Culinary Heritage

Beyond the gourmet offerings, The Grand Bohol Harvest celebrated Bohol’s cultural richness, featuring local artisans and producers who showcased artisanal chocolates, handcrafted wines, and other regional treasures. Live music further enhanced the festive ambiance, creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

BE Grand Resort Bohol’s unwavering commitment to promoting local flavors and innovation has significantly elevated the island’s food scene. The Grand Bohol Harvest 2024 was a testament to this vision, offering a memorable journey that celebrated both tradition and creativity.

