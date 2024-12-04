A Christmas gift idea that would last a lifetime: Solo traveling

CEBU CITY, Philippines—While everyone is listing down the things they want to give themselves this Christmas season, perhaps it’s time to ponder something that can’t be stored in cabinets or closets.

Have you ever thought of giving yourself the gift of experience? Among the many experiences one could choose, traveling solo might just claim the top spot.

For many, traveling is a mix of being alone and feeling lost—two things that can be daunting. But is solo travel really all that lonely and scary?

Let this article be your gateway to packing those bags and just going!

This Christmas season, let CDN Digital help you get excited about the gift of experiences—whether for this holiday season or next year.

Last November, I had the opportunity to travel alone to a northern town in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Although it was a work trip, it was my first time traveling solo abroad.

Chiang Mai, a laid-back yet progressive town in Thailand, is rich in culture, filled with delicious food, and is sprawling with colorful places to visit and explore.

The town is a blend of quiet and vibrancy which is a perfect pair for solo travelers. It’s affordable, and transportation is convenient, making travel efficient.

From its majestic temples to the highlight of visiting elephant sanctuaries, Chiang Mai offered me the chance to reconnect with myself and find balance between work and life.

For first-time solo travelers, Chiang Mai, Thailand, is a destination worth considering.

Solo traveling isn’t new to most Cebuanos. CDN Digital interviewed three seasoned solo travelers to share their insights on what they love most about traveling alone, their recommendations for first-time solo travelers, and their advice.

Ayn Latonio: Freedom of going with the flow

Ayn Latonio, a yoga teacher and a nurse by profession, has been backpacking Southeast Asia for years. For him, the solitude and spontaneity keep him coming back to solo travel.

“To be able to go at your own pace, doing what you want to do, when you feel like doing it. I remember a time when I was backpacking in Myanmar a few years back and there were days when I don’t feel like going out to explore so I’d just stay in the hostel all day and chat with other travelers and the locals who work there. I used to write a travel blog and my tagline was “No plans, no expectations, no regrets”, this still rings true for me to this day,” he said.

Latonio, who has also traveled outside Asia, recommends Singapore for first-time solo travelers because it’s safe and easy to navigate.

“But someone who thirsts for adventure and a bit of adrenaline might find Singapore too comfortable. The beauty of solo travel is the discomfort. That slight fear, that nudge in your nervous system knowing that when things hit the fan, you’re on your own and no one is there to save you from the mess. It’s an empowering feeling,” he added.

His advice? “Just go! And don’t forget to call your parents once in a while—they worry too.”

Tricia Rodrigo: Exploring safely in Taiwan

For Tricia Rodrigo, a marketing professional from Cebu, Taipei, Taiwan is the perfect destination for first-time solo travelers.

“It’s super safe, the transportation system is efficient, and there’s so much to explore, from vast public parks to bustling night markets; well-preserved cultural houses to amazing natural landscapes,” she said.

Tricia reminds readers that solo travel isn’t for everyone.

But solo traveling is the best chance for someone to test their independence.

“It’s an experience you’ll treasure for a lifetime,” she added.

Solo traveling will always bring you a fair share of ups and downs, be ready to face them, she said.

Another advice?

“Stay safe by updating someone back home about your whereabouts, and always research a destination’s culture and etiquette. Lastly, invest in travel insurance. It’s a small price to pay for peace of mind,” Rodrigo said.

Marc Cosep: Rediscovering yourself in China

Marc Cosep, a government employee from Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, discovered more than just China on his solo trip—he discovered himself.

“What I love most about solo traveling is how it creates a unique space for self-reflection and growth. It’s a chance to reconnect with myself while immersing in the culture and history of a place. There’s something profoundly transformative about navigating a new destination on your own—it’s like uncovering pieces of yourself you didn’t know were missing,” he said.

Marc’s trip to Xiamen, China, was a work trip, but it still allowed him to explore the city’s rich history, innovative culture, and incredible cuisine.

With the blend of modern innovation, rich historical roots and incredible cuisine that made his trip memorable.

His advice? “Solo travel is a journey of rediscovery. You’ll uncover strengths and flaws, but each moment will teach you something valuable. Embrace the unknown, and let it shape you,” he added.

Why not the Philippines?

For those traveling from abroad, Latonio recommends the Philippines as an ideal destination for first-time solo travelers.

For those who are not from the Philippines, Latonio would always recommend the Philippines to the destination for first time solo travelers too.

“The Philippines is hands down one of the best. Most people, at some level speak or understand English and when it comes to destinations, you get the best of both worlds from city life to nature and culture. You just have to pick and choose from the 7000+ islands in the archipelago,” he added.

Solo traveling is both a risk and a dream. A risk to bet on yourself and see how far you can go while being alone, and a dream to be able to see a new place one trip at a time.

So, this Christmas, why not give yourself or your loved ones the gift of experience? Whether it’s a solo trip, a group adventure, or a new activity, the memories created will be the kind of gifts that last a lifetime.