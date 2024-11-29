Kapwa Ko Mahal Ko “Pangga-a Sab Ko” success story: Finding life’s silver lining

Childhood is a unique period of human development. This vital phase gives opportunities for young children to play, grow, and prepare themselves for what lies ahead.

For Reigne Gelian Villahermosa, her carefree and exciting childhood life was suddenly interrupted by a series of alarming symptoms. Then five-year-old, she only had a faint memory of what happened at the start. But she recalled a few of the dreaded symptoms, “I had recurring fever and it was very high that I thought it would not subside. The fever kept haunting me because it kept on coming back month after month. I had bruises on my skin and I was pale too.” She was then admitted at a hospital for anemia but subsequent laboratory tests showed that her diagnosis is consistent with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) which is a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow. This terrifying disease weakens the body of a young child but through appropriate treatment, it can be reversed.

“Upon knowing my diagnosis, I thought that maybe I would die at a young age,” Reigne confessed. The brevity of human life had struck her young mind. “My mom was brave enough to handle everything during my treatment. I was entirely absorbed in surviving from day to day that I became oblivious to what was happening around me,” she said. Her mother was the one who sought help to sustain Reigne’s chemotherapy needs. As advised by one of their fellow parents, her mother walked through the door of Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu.

Not long after that, Reigne became a member of the “Pangga-a Sab Ko” program of the Foundation. A program which provides consistent assistance for the medical and psychosocial needs of children with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). “Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko was always there to help me develop my whole being. I made new friends and I was also able to show my talents during the psychosocial activities conducted regularly by the foundation to help reduce stress resulting from cancer diagnosis and treatment. These seemingly simple things were a huge boost for me physically, emotionally, and socially,” she noted. “Our debilitating condition had brought tremendous strain in our lives yet the Foundation lightened our burdens and soothed our spirits. Not just the children, but the parents were also benefitted by their wholistic program. Beyond the material gifts that we received from them, their love and service touched us and made us happy.” she added.

Through all those trying times, Reigne recalled what motivated her to keep going. Her hopeful attitude became her most valuable trait. “As a kid, I learned to be optimistic. The things that happened to me nudged me to look for my life’s silver lining. My trust in the Holy One gave me strength to finally overcome cancer,” she declared.

Reigne successfully hurdled her chemotherapy after three years.

Reigne also grew into a young woman with resolve and unswerving in her purpose in life. “In many ways, my experiences made me appreciate the noble work that medical professionals do. And it inspired me to pay it forward and help others,” she said.

Motivated by her desire to help, Reigne pursued a degree in nursing and graduated in June 2024. She took the Nurse Licensure Examination administered by the Professional Regulation Commission last Nov 9-10, 2024 and has been patiently waiting for the result.

From the depths of her heart, Reigne expressed her gratitude to Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko and its benefactors. “All throughout my journey, the Foundation gave me reasons to live and persevere. Thank you very much for your loving support. I am now enjoying life free from cancer because of goodhearted people like you,” she happily concluded.

