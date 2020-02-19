CBM 2020 Touches Base with Leading Companies in Manila

Manila, Philippines — In order to stimulate interest and support from leading companies in the country, officials from the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (CCCI) went on a 4-day roadshow in Manila.

Representatives from companies like Microsoft Philippines, PLDT Enterprise, Unionbank, Amazon Web Services and Grab Philippines met with CCCI officials in separate visits to discuss possible collaborations and partnerships for the upcoming Cebu Business Month (CBM) 2020 this June.

“The Manila Roadshow was initiated for the purpose of maximizing our campaign of this year’s CBM and its lined up programs to its valued and prospective sponsors,” said CBM 2020 Overall Chairman Michael Cubos.

CBM 2020 Overall Chairman Michael Cubos and CCCI President Virgilio Espeleta led the team which conducted the roadshow last February 4, 5, 6 and 7. With them were CBM 2020 Vice Chairman Gerald Yuvallos, CBM 2020 Lead Advisor LiluAliño, CBM Division Head Maribel Melgar, and CBM Division Officer JovitoBocado.

Aside from the aforementioned companies, the team also met with representatives from BPI, Eastern Communications, Animation Council of the Philippines, Manila Bulletin, The ABS-CBN News Channel, Prime Philippines, Philippines AirAsia, and Cebu Pacific Air.

Part of the roadshow was also a productive meeting with the Department of Tourism (DOT). The team personally presented CBM 2020 to Usec. Benito Bengzon, Jr., the Undersecretary of Tourism Development Planning.

Now on its 24th year, CBM 2020 is bannered with the theme “Bring IT On.” It is the flagship project of the CCCI and is slated every June of the year. A month-long list of activities that include conferences, seminars, workshops, mentoring sessions and similar activities have been lined up, all with the objective of inspiring, promoting and helping Cebu businesses grow.

The theme “Bring IT On” also serves as a battle cry to encourage, invite, and at the same time challenge everyone within the ecosystem to bring what they can offer to fill the needs of Cebu businesses and be part of the solution.