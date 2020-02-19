Lapu coastal barangays facing Mactan Channel to be monitored for poliovirus

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Lapu-Lapu City’s coastal barangays facing the Mactan Channel will be closely monitored for possible poliovirus contamination.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said monitoring is focussed on these barangays because they are facing the Mactan Channel which is connected to the Butuan River in Mandaue City. The river recently tested positive for poliovirus.

Mayor Chan also revealed that the Department of Health (DOH 7) already started a house to house survey on poliovirus in coordination with the Lapu-Lapu City Health Office.

The coastal barangays being monitored include Looc, Poblacion, Pajo, Pusok, Ibo, Buaya and Mactan.

However, Dr. Agnes Cecil Realiza, Lapu-Lapu City Health Department head, said that there was no confirmed case yet of poliovirus contamination in Lapu-Lapu City.

Chan said, the City Health Department is again conducting an information dissemination campaign on said barangays to prevent possible contamination.

One measure being implemented by the city government to address the problem is the putting up of communal toilets in the monitored barangays.

“We make sure that the informal settlers along the shores do not throw their waste directly to the sea by putting in place some communal comfort rooms,” said Chan.

He explained that based on Dr. Realiza’s understanding, the poliovirus could not survive in seawater but the infection is still possible when human waste from a poliovirus carrier is ingested through flies, dirty hands and other means..

To prevent a possible case of poliovirus in the city. an anti-polio vaccination is being scheduled by the LGU this Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Barangay Pajo Gym.

“Duna na ta’y schedule anang anti-polio vaccination bisan sa wala pa ni mibuto ang virus kining sa Butuanon river,” said Chan.

(We already scheduled an anti-polio vaccination even before the Butuanon River thing erupted.)

Chan said the city has already purchased the needed anti-polio vaccines for this Saturday’s vaccination activity which will be done in partnership with AMRO, a non-government organization. /rcg