Construction worker accused of rape nabbed by Cebu City police

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Police in Cebu City nabbed a 23-year-old construction worker accused of rape.

The Cebu City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) arrested Ariel Arriesgado Cuyos on Thursday morning, February 20, 2020, here.

A warrant of arrest, penned by Judge Marlon Jay Moneva of Branch 20 of the Regional Trial Court in Cebu City, served as the police’s basis for Cuyos’ arrest.

Cuyos is a native of Barangay Maya of Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu.

In 2017, he was accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.

Cuyos, for his part, denied the allegations hurled against him, and claimed that he did not rape the victim. He said he only hugged the victim.

The suspect is currently detained at the CMFC at Camp Sotero Cabahug. /bmjo