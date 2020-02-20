All-Cebuano cast of Siddhartha the Musical of the Philippines in South America for shows

Cebu City, Philippines—A group of Cebuano artists are set to make a name for themselves in the international stage again.

This as the all-Cebuano cast of Siddhartha the Musical of the Philippines is currently in South America for a couple of shows.

This was confirmed by one of the group’s members, Benjie Layos, who plays the role of Buddha.

“Everybody is so excited because it is our first time in South America and we are also very proud to raise our flag,” he told CDN Digital.

The group is composed of 21 cast members and seven production members.

The Siddhartha the Musical of the Philippines is the first-ever Filipino original musical to have a tour in the Latin countries.

Their shows are slated in Teatro Renault, San Paolo, Brazil on February 19, Paraguay on March 1, and Centro Cultur- 25 de Mayor, Argentina on March 6 and March 7.

Layos assures their South American audience that they will laugh, cry, and be touched not just by the performance but by the beautiful story of Prince Siddhartha as a whole.

“They will be entertained and at the same time learn on how to live life and make it better through the teachings of Buddha,” he added.

According to its official Facebook page, Siddhartha the Musical of the Philippines centers the story of Prince Siddhartha, played by Vince Sendrijas.

The play is a story of Prince Siddhartha’s enlightening journey towards understanding the truths of the world. It is based on a book called “Sakyamuni Buddha” by Venerable Master Hsing Yun.

The show is directed by Paul Morales while music and lyrics are done by Jude Gitamondoc.

Its musical direction is under Joel Balsamo while Al Bernard Garcia and Michael Barry Que worked for the choreography.

The South America is not the group’s first international tour.

They have also staged 125 shows in different countries like Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States of America, Japan, Hongkong, Macau, China, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia Malaysia, and New Zealand. /bmjo