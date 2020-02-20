Euro-4 modern jeeps to start plying Lapu-Lapu routes in March

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Twenty units of air conditioned modern jeepneys that are running on a Euro-4 engine will soon begin to ferry passengers in this city.

On Thursday, February 20, 2020, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) conferred the United Driver and Operators Transport Cooperative (Udotco) their provisional authority to dispatch and ply the Euro-4 modern jeeps.

Malvin Arias, chairman of Udotco, said the 20 vehicles that were given the provisional authority would be the first batch of their Euro-4 modern jeepneys to arrive yet.

Udotco acquired 50 units of the modern jeeps at P2.2 million each from Hino Motors Philippines.

Arias said they had availed of a loan from the Development Bank of the Philippines, which was payable for seven years, for the acquisition of the units.

The cooperative has almost 1,000 members composed of jeepney and tricycle drivers and operators in Central Visayas.

In Lapu-Lapu City, Arias said their membership was at 300.

The first 20 units of the modern jeepneys will be used by 40 of their members, who will be working on two shifts per day, and five other members who will serve as the reliever during the days off of the first 40.

“Sa pagkakaron, among gitan-aw ang mga rota nga wala kaabot og 10 units. Mao toy una nga giilisan nato sa bag-o nga units,” Arias said.

(For now, we are looking at routes that was not served by at least 10 units. That are the routes that had been replaced by the new units.)

The 20 jeepneys will be plying the routes to and from the Lapu-Lapu City Public Market heading to and from Marigondon, Punta Engaño and Tamiya Philippines.

The minimum fare for the modern jeepney is at P9.50.

The drivers will be paid a standardized salary. This means that their daily income will be at a fixed rate and will not depend on the turnarounds that they make.

Arias said they target to start full operations on the first week of March.

For the rest of February, he said that they might offer free rides while they were completing other documentary requirements./dbs