Cebu City’s Cremdec is ready to accept PUMs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Resource Management and Development Center (Cremdec) is ready to accept persons under monitoring (PUM) for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Mayor Edgardo Labella on Friday, February 21, inspected the center to check if it has sufficient facilities to house PUMs.

The seven-roomed center in Barangay Taptap, which can accommodate up to 40 persons, will be a quarantine site for travellers from China entering Cebu City who are asymptomatic or have shown no sign of fever and flu-like symptoms.

The center also has a small auditorium that will serve as a briefing area for the incoming PUMs.

The Cebu City government allots P1,200 per day for each PUM who will stay in the Cremdec for the quarantine period of 14 days.

“The place will be good for the PUMs, they can breathe in fresh air. Only PUMs will stay here; these people who are asymptomatic. If they become symptomatic, they will immediately be brought to a medical facility,” said Labella.

The PUMs who will be staying at the center will be provided with regular meals and snacks, as well as immediate medical care for monitoring if they show signs of COVID-19 infection.

City Health Officer Dr. Daisy Villa said the facility will be provided with trained medical personnel, personal protective equipment (PPE), face masks, alcohol, sanitizers, and hygiene kits.

All PUMs will be checked in medical facilities in the city before they will be transferred to Cremdec, she clarified.

Only the PUMs who do not have homes in the city will be quarantined in Cremdec.

However, PUMs who reside in the city but belong to households with children, elderly, and immunocompromised individuals will be brought to Cremdec for monitoring so that they may not infect their household members if they turn out to be positive of the disease.

Villa expects they can begin bringing in PUMs starting next week when the equipment and PPE are set in place./elb