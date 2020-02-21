Mandaue secondary team spikers to compete in Cebu-Bacolod goodwill games

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City secondary volleyball team manned by spikers from the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles will get to test their skills before competing in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Sports Meet 2020 in Dumaguete City next month.

This as they compete in the Cebu-Bacolod Goodwill Games this weekend, February 22-23, 2020 at the Lux Oriens Gym of the SHS-AdC campus in Canduman, Mandaue City.

Mandaue City will go up against the spikers of Bacolod’s Tay Tung High School, who will also be vying to represent Western Visayas in the Palarong Pambansa via the Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association (WVIRAA) Sports Meet.

Aside from the strong Tay Tung team, the Magis Eagles will also go up against the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 19 women’s champion, University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R).

They will also be going up with another collegiate team, the University of San Carlos (USC).

The teams will play in a single round robin format with the top two teams to contest the title while the third and fourth ranked teams will contest the third place.

The tournament is aimed at maintaining Ateneo’s friendly relationship with Bacolod and other areas.

“It’s a working relationship with Mr. Boy Montalbo of Bacolod Tay Tung High School,” said SHS-AdC Athletic Director Rico Navarro.

“(This is) to also expose Cebu to other areas. The Bacolod high school scene is more competitive than that of Cebu. The SHS-Ateneo girls also visit Bacolod for goodwill games,” said Navarro about the goodwill games./dbs