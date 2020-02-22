Four more PUIs in Central Visayas discharged

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) disclosed that four more persons in Central Visayas suspected of having the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been discharged.

Latest data from DOH’s COVID-19 tracker showed that a total of 58 patients under investigation from the region were discharged while 2 remained admitted in hospitals as of today, February 22, 2020.

A total of 473 PUIs have been discharged nationwide while 130 are still confined in various state-run hospitals. Nine new cases have been added today.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Provincial government is getting ready to discharge 15 more patients under monitoring (PUMs) or individuals who have a travel history to China but are asymptomatic anytime next week.

COVID-19 affected countries

COVID-19, which has infected more than 77,600 from 25 countries, claimed another victim in Europe.

Italy reported its first fatality due to the virus — a 78-year-old Italian from the Veneto region who died in the hospital.

The country has locked down 10 towns and asked over 50,000 people to stay home amid a flurry of cases in the area — a move with echoes of China’s lockdown of entire cities in Hubei province at the center of the outbreak.

Fears of new cases and deaths outside China developed as the cases of confirmed patients in mainland China continued to drop.

The death toll now stands at 2,360./dbs