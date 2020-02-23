Palace condoles with VP Robredo on mother’s passing

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Sunday conveyed its condolences to Vice President Leni Robredo, whose mother, Salvacion Santo Tomas Gerona, recently passed away.

According to a Facebook post of Robredo, Salvacion Gerona died at 7:27 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. She was 83.

“We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to Vice President Ma. Leonor ‘Leni’ Robredo for the passing of her beloved mother, Ms. Salvacion Gerona,” Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Panelo described Salvacion Gerona as a “selfless and dedicated teacher who molded countless of young minds across the generation.”

“We pray that the perpetual light will shine upon Ms. Gerona, and that her soul, through the mercy of God, may rest in eternal happiness and peace,” he added.

Salvacion Gerona was an English professor at the Universidad de Santa Isabel in Naga.

She was the wife of Naga Regional Trial Court Judge Antonio Nicomedes Gerona Sr., who died on Oct. 13, 2013.

Her wake is set to start at 4 p.m., Sunday at the Eternal Chapels and Mortuary, Eternal Gardens, Balatas Road in Naga City.

