Capitol to auction 770 printers, photocopiers; outsources printing services

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu provincial government will be seeking the approval of the Commission on Audit (COA) on its plan to already dispose of 770 printers and photocopying machines detailed in different offices at the Capitol and in 16 province-run hospitals.

This move came after the Capitol started the outsourcing of the printers from Photopro Trading and General Merchandise on Thursday, February 20.

Provincial General Services Office (PGSO) Chief Bernard Calderon said the province will be paying Photopro for the printing services, including the supply of ink and toner at P1,088 each per month.

This means that for a 12-month period, the Capitol will be spending less P2.2 million for its printing services.

This is the first time that the province is outsourcing its printing services.

Calderon said the move will bring in savings of around P7 million annually as their 2019 cost for printing services amounted to over P9 million.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia earlier lashed out that the Capitol is maintaining “too many” printers and that the offices here are repeatedly requesting toners and inks.

The Capitol’s latest inventory shows that there are 634 printers in the provincial government offices, but only 544 of which are working. There are also 136 photocopiers with 27 of which are no longer functional.

Aside from the machines, Garcia said they will also dispose of through public auction some 442 units of toner and 1,267 units of ink that are in the Capitol offices. / dcb