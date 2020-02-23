AIS earns 1st win vs. Island Premium Paints

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Architectural Interior Source (AIS) successfully opened its campaign in the Architects + Engineers Basketball Club 5th Corporate Cup by defeating the defending champion, Island Premium Paints, 50-43, late Saturday night, February 22, 2020, at the basketball gym of the Benedicto College in the North Reclamation Area.

The AIS had waxed hot from the start trailing Island by just three points combined in the first and second quarter.

In the third quarter, AIS was finally able to surpass the defending champions and held them at arm’s length, 36-31, going into the final canto.

The Island lost steam in the fourth quarter and eventually allowed AIS to foil a successful start to its title retention bid.

Ralph Catugas led AIS with 19 points while Dexsel Caadan, who was two points shy of a double-double performance, also contributed eight points and 10 rebounds.

Prior to the games, the basketball tournament was ushered in by a short opening program wherein AIS’ muse, Princess Mica Brillantes, also clinched the “Best Muse” award.

Phoenix Building System’s Diane Culaba was named first runner-up while Cebu Metallic Epoxy’s Grace Villaflor ended as the second runner-up.

The tournament was also opened with an exciting nip and tuck game between Buildrite, who edged KS&E Reliabuild, 47-46.

Buildrite had a slow start as it was behind by nine points at the end of the first quarter, 8-17.

It, however, found its groove in the second quarter and posted an 8-point lead, 32-24, going into the halftime break.

It then maintained its big advantage over KS&E, 42-33, at the end of the third quarter.

KS&E rallied in the final quarter but was a point slow from a successful start to its title bid.

Buildrite was towed by Arbinson Gabison and Gerald Lentorio who each finished with 10 points.

Other teams who posted a win at the start of the tournament were Paragsa Consultancy, EGS, and Cebu Metallic Epoxy.

Paragsa outsmarted EVC Consultancy and Engineering, 50-45; EGS nailed a convincing 77-55 win over Phoenix; and Cebu Metallic Epoxy streaked past Cebu Home Builders, 58-52.

Arland Tukda topscored for Paragsa with 15 points while Armand Intong led EGS with 16 points. Armand also had a lot of help from Ronald Laping, who pulled down 12 boards to add to his seven points.

Cebu Metallic Epoxy, on the other hand, benefitted from the explosive performance of Christopher John Gayotin who had 18 points. The team also got a lot of help from Lloyd Libre and Arnel Cordero who contributed 10 and 13 rebounds, respectively. / dcb