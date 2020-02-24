Singer Chang: ‘Husto Ka Pero Husto Na’ is a feisty song 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Have you ever been ghosted?

Then you can actually relate to Cebuana singer Jacky Chang’s newest single called “Husto Ka Pero Husto Na.”

Chang told CDN Digital that her fans can relate to her song since it also gives lessons.

“You cannot really tell time so you just have to learn how to accept and be contented with whatever situation you are in,” she said.

The song, which has been written by RJ Ensalada, sends a message to think wisely because there are consequences in every decision.

“Learn to weigh things and maniid kung gi manipulate ra pud ka. Wag marupok. Panghigugma wisely. Have faith and trust na bisa’g muliko ka or mushortcut from the path na gusto jud nimo agion, maabot ra gihapon ka kung asa ka dapat padung,” Chang added.

(Learn to weigh things and you should know when you are being manipulated. Don’t be too reckless. Love wisely. Have faith and trust on whatever path you choose.)

Feisty song

She described “Husto Ka Pero Husto Na” as feisty.

“My previous songs man gud kay magsige pa og laum og something na klarong walay klaro. Kani siya na song, although ga maoy gihapon, the person finally steps up and says “No” to these mixed signals or whatever is not giving her peace,” she added.

(My previous songs were all about hope and painful songs. This new single (Husto Ka Pero Husto Na) the person finally steps up and says “No” to the mixed signals or whatever is not giving her peace.)

Sinulog Idol winner

The 26-year-old singer rose to fame when she was hailed as the first grand winner in Sinulog Idol in 2010.

She was also named as the Best Interpreter when she gave life to Jade Castro’s, “Ayaw Ako’g Byai” during the 34th Cebu Popular Music Festival in 2014.

Chang popularized Bisaya songs like, “Pero Atik Ra”, “Sinsilyo”, and “Hahahahasula.”/dbs