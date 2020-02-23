ERCO Bro booters rout Don Sacredale, 4-0, in Aboitiz Football Cup match

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ERCO Bro tightened its grip of the top spot after routing Don Sacredale, 4-0, in the continued action of the Men’s Open Division I of the 21st Aboitizland Football Cup, Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the JH Football Field of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

Stephen Okeke started the scoring spree of ERCO Bro with a brace in the 34th and 37th minutes.

Zamani Anicano made it 3-0 with his goal in the 63rd minute while Epifanio Ynot sealed the win for ERCO Bro in the 79th minute.

The win gave another three points to ERCO for a total of 10 points allowing it to stay at the top on three wins and one draw.

Makoto FV, Leylam FC

Makoto FC enjoyed another no sweat 2-0 win, this time against University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R), who defaulted in their match.

The win brought up Makoto’s points to nine and put it at solo second with an immaculate 3-0 win-loss record.

Three-time defending champion Leylam FC climbed from the fifth spot to third with a 6-1 lambasting of University of Cebu (UC) Kajitech.

The win gave Leylam a 2-1-0 win-draw-loss record equivalent to seven points./dbs