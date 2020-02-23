ERCO Bro booters rout Don Sacredale, 4-0, in Aboitiz Football Cup match
CEBU CITY, Philippines — ERCO Bro tightened its grip of the top spot after routing Don Sacredale, 4-0, in the continued action of the Men’s Open Division I of the 21st Aboitizland Football Cup, Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the JH Football Field of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.
Stephen Okeke started the scoring spree of ERCO Bro with a brace in the 34th and 37th minutes.
Zamani Anicano made it 3-0 with his goal in the 63rd minute while Epifanio Ynot sealed the win for ERCO Bro in the 79th minute.
The win gave another three points to ERCO for a total of 10 points allowing it to stay at the top on three wins and one draw.
Makoto FV, Leylam FC
Makoto FC enjoyed another no sweat 2-0 win, this time against University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R), who defaulted in their match.
The win brought up Makoto’s points to nine and put it at solo second with an immaculate 3-0 win-loss record.
Three-time defending champion Leylam FC climbed from the fifth spot to third with a 6-1 lambasting of University of Cebu (UC) Kajitech.
The win gave Leylam a 2-1-0 win-draw-loss record equivalent to seven points./dbs
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.