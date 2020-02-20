Negros Or. police director pushing for relief of Bayawan police chief, 56 policemen

DUMAGUETE CITY, Philippines — The provincial director of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) will recommed to higher headquarters for the relief of the entire police force manning the Bayawan Police Station — its police chief and 56 policemen.

Police Colonel Julian Entoma, Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) director, said in an interview on Thursday, February 20, 2020, the series of shooting incidents, which had remained unsolved, had prompted him to decide to recommend to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) to relieve the policemen assigned to the Bayawan Police Station.

These included Police Colonel Alfonso Enriquez, Bayawan Police Station chief, and the 56 policemen under his command.

Entoma said that he had already told Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro of his intention to recommend the relief of the Bayawan City Police force.

He said he was drafting the letter recommendation to relieve the police force that he would submit to the PRO-7.

He said it would also be up to Ferro if he would act on the recommendation.

If the recommendation will be approved and acted upon, then the Enriquez and the 56 policemen will be relieved.

When asked about who would replace the entire force of the Bayawan police, Entoma said that it would be the Provincial Mobile Force Company.

“Siyempre ang mobile force muna, pero subject for approval,” he said.

(Of course, it would be the mobile force (NOPPO’s Provincial Mobile Force Company), but it would still be subject for approval.)

Entoma said that his decision came after six killings happened in Bayawan City since January to the present.

The latest was the murder of a retired policeman turned politician, Councilor Alex Tizon, who was shot dead by two unidentified assailants last Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in Barangay Villareal, Bayawan City.

Furthermore, Entoma said the crime solution clearance of the police there was only 11 percent.

“ Mao nay nakapa trigger. Pag-anhi ni RD akong giingnan nga pag-aralan ko sir kung puede ba kay akong nakita ang trust and confidence sa mga tawo maoy wala sa local police,” Entoma said.

(That was what triggered my decision. I told RD [PRO-7 regional director] when he visited the province that I am studying if a relief of the policemen would be possible because I saw that the public trust and confidence of the police was what was lacking there.)/dbs