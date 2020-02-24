Dan Brown to release debut children’s book ‘Wild Symphony’

The bestselling author, known for “The Da Vinci Code”, will release his first volume for children in September.

The picture book entitled “Wild Symphony” is inspired by classic children’s books like “Peter and the Wolf” and “The Carnival of the Animals”.

The story follows the playful Maestro Mouse as he pays a visit to several of his musical friends, including cheetahs, kangaroos, elephants and blue whales.

Each spread, illustrated by Hungarian artist Susan Batori, is dedicated to a different animal, offering over the pages bits of wisdom that will inspire conversations about compassion, patience, respect, mindfulness and community.

Batori has also hidden clues and puzzles in the backgrounds such as jumbled letters that spell out clues, “for interested readers of all ages.”

“Wild Symphony” will also be accompanied by a classical music album composed by Dan Brown and performed by the renowned Zagreb Festival Orchestra in Croatia.