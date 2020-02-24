Cebu activists to rally for ABS-CBN franchise renewal, press freedom on EDSA anniversary

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Defending press freedom and the renewal of the franchise of ABS-CBN will be among the calls of activist groups in Cebu as they hold mass action tomorrow, February 25, 2020, to commemorate the EDSA People Power I.

The people’s revolt along Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA), which toppled down the presidency of the late Ferdinand Marcos, will turn 34 years this year.

Jaime Paglinawan, Central Visayas chairman of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan), said shutting down ABS-CBN is a clear attack on press freedom which was won after the first People Power Revolution on February 25, 1986.

“Amo pong duda nga duna siyay (President Duterte) laing interest nga kung dili ma-renew ni, ihatag ni Digong sa laing negosyante nga gipaboran niya,” Paglinawan told CDN Digital.

(We suspect that President Duterte has other interests. If the ABS-CBN franchise will not be renewed, he might grant it to another businessman who he favors.)

“Dili ta makatugot nga parehaon niya sa anahon sa diktadurang Marcos nga kung di mauyonan niya ang mga media, iyang i-kumpiskar o i-shutdown,” Paglinawan added.

(We cannot allow that he will follow the trails of the Marcos rule where the president shuts down or confiscates media outlets that he does not favor.)

Aside from the issue of press freedom, Paglinawan added that they are also rallying behind the media giant’s workers which reportedly include 11,000 individuals.

“Ang AMA-KMU (Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo-Kilusang Mayo Uno) nagsuporta pod sa mga workers. Kung dili marenew ang ilang prangkisa, 11,000 ka mga workers ang mawagtangan og trabaho. Mapun-an na pod ang atong listahan sa mga Pilipino nga walay trabaho,” Paglinawan said.

(AMA-KMU is also backing the interest of the workers. If the ABS-CBN franchise will not be renewed, 11,000 workers will lose their jobs and be an addition to the list of unemployed Filipinos.)

Paglinawan said their EDSA People Power anniversary rally will begin at the Fuente Osmeña Circle at 9 a.m.

He said they are expecting some 500 individuals from different sectoral groups to march with them in going to Colon Street where they will hold their program. /rcg