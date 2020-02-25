Labella’s proposal: Include travellers from S. Korea in 14-day mandatory quarantine

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Worried of the growing cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in South Korea, Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella is proposing to already include visiting South Koreans and travellers coming from the same country in the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Labella said the measure will deter the possible spread of the virus here.

South Koreans continue to top the country’s foreign tourists arrivals with 1.98 million visitors recorded in 2019.

With this development, a new patient suspected of having the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) was added today, February 25, 2020, to the already growing list of the Department of Health (DOH).

Data from the DOH’s COVID-19 online tracker showed that a total of three patients under investigation (PUIs) are now confined in different hospitals in the region.

No new PUIs have been discharged as of 2 p.m. today while the total number of patients already discharged remained at 58.

Meanwhile, the number of PUIs nationwide has dropped to 98 today from 126 on Monday, Feb. 24. A total of 509 PUIs from all over the country, who tested negative of COVID 19, have already been discharged.

The number of reporter cases in China, where the epicenter of the outbreak is located, has also been decreasing.

However, the situation in countries outside China seems to have worsened. Health authorities have noticed a rise in COVID-19 cases in South Korea, Italy, and Iran among others.

South Korea now has the largest number of COVID-19 patients at 893 with 8 confirmed deaths followed by Italy with 229 cases, and Japan with 159.

The virus has infected a total of 80,146 patients from over 25 countries. Its death toll is now at 2,699. / dcb