2020 Growee Cup football registration now open

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Registration is now open for the 2nd Growee Cup, a 7-A-Side football festival that will be happening on April 25, 2020 in Dumaguete City.

This one-day event sanctioned by the Negros Oriental-Siquijor Regional Football Association (NOSIRFA) has categories in Under 6, Under 8, Under 10, Under 12 and Under 14.

The Under 6 and Under 8 will be mixed boys and girls while the Under 10 to 14 will be for boys teams only.

Those interested can register by buying P1,000 worth of Growee or Ceelin products with April indicated as the date of purchase.

This football festival is open to teams coming from all over Visayas.

As for interested teams coming from outside Dumaguete or visiting teams, Nosirfa event organizer Marlon Villones advised them to contact him as they would need to tell them what outlets in their respective areas they need to buy the Growee and Ceelin products to be able to register for the tournament.

Villones added that visiting teams must also submit the NSOs of players.

For further inquiries, Villones can be contacted thru 09750183048. /rcg