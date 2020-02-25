Palma recommends following CBCP’s COVID-19 guidelines

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma has recommended for Catholic churches in the province to follow the recent guidelines issued by the Catholics Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Messenger Ruben Labajo, vicar-general of the Archdiocese of Cebu, said Palma has heeded to the advisory issued by CBCP that priests sprinkle the head of devotees with ash, instead of marking their forehead, for tomorrow’s Ash Wednesday.

“The Archbishop read before us (Archdiocese of Cebu) the letter from CBCP regarding the matter. His recommendation for us is to follow the instructions of the CBCP as stated in the letter,” Labajo told CDN Digital in a text message.

As preventive measure on COVID-19, the CBCP encouraged churches on February 22 not to mark foreheads but to sprinkle ashes on faithfuls observing Ash Wednesday.

CBCP President, Archbishop Romulo Valles, was quoted on saying that the sprinkling of ashes during Ash Wednesday, which marks the start of the Lenten season for Catholics, is not new, and that it has been an ancient practice of the churches.

“This is not an innovation but in accord with the ancient practice of the Church,” Archbishop Valles said.

Hundreds of devotees are expected to flock to churches in observance of Ash Wednesday. /rcg