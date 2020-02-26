No Aboitizland football games this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The 21st Aboitizland Football Cup will not be holding any matches this weekend, February 29 to March 1, 2020, to give way to the 10th Sinulog Cup Football Festival 2020.

Some of the Sinulog Cup games will be held at the Cebu City Sports Center, which is also the venue for the Aboitizland Football Cup.

The Sinulog Cup was originally scheduled on February 15 and 16, 2020 but was rescheduled due to the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) scare.

The other venue for the Sinulog Cup is the San Roque football field in Mandaue City.

Both events are organized by the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA).

Only four categories in the Aboitizland Football Cup remain to be completed—Boys 16, Boys 18, Men’s 45 Above and the Men’s Open Division 1.

The Boys 16, Boys 18 and Men’s 45 and Above though are on the final stages.

The battle for third place for the Boys 16 and 18 is slated for March 7 at the JH Football Field of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) in Canduman, Mandaue City.

For the Boys 18, University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) will contest the third place against KNF Don Bosco Boys Home (DBBH).

KNF DBBH will also be vying for the third place in the Boys 16 against the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) A.

The Boys 16 title will also be contested on March 7 at the same venue between Ateneo de Cebu A and Abellana National School (ANS).

The Boys 18 championship, on the other hand, is slated for March 29 yet at the Cebu City Sports Center, wherein Ateneo de Cebu will contest the title against DBTC A.

The Men’s 45 Above will also have its last match on March 15 at the JH Football Field. Whoever wins between DB Alumni FC and KNF United will take the title. /bmjo