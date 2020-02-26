Cebu makes list of Top 25 trending destinations in the world for 2020 – TripAdvisor

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu has once again made it to the list of TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Trending Destinations in the World for 2020.

TripAdvisor, an online global travel platform, ranked Cebu island on the 24th spot for their Travelers’ Choice Awards 2020.

It came next to Edinburgh, the capital city of Scotland, which belonged to the United Kingdom.

“From the cosmopolitan metropolis of Cebu City and the white-sand beaches of Mactan to the electric-blue waters of Kawasan Falls and the whale sharks of Oslob, it’s easy to see why Cebu Island is one of the Philippines’ top destinations,” TripAdvisor said.

Among the top Cebu activities and destinations cited by the website are Casa Gorordo Museum in Cebu City, Tumalog Falls in Oslob town, and Sugbo Mercado in Cebu I.T. Park, Cebu City.

Cebu was also included in the list of Best Destinations in Asia in TripAdvisor’s Traveler’s Choice Awards for 2019, at the 25th spot.

The group published the list of winners on February 25, 2020.

Aside from Cebu, another Philippine destination, Luzon, was included in the list. Luzon was ranked second while Kochi in India was named as the Top Trending Destination in the World for 2020.

Other categories under TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards 2020 are the Top Emerging Destinations, Popular Destinations, and Beaches.

“The Trending and Emerging Destination winners are based on the feedback and growing interest from travelers on TripAdvisor, and are therefore fantastic sources of inspiration and planning for discovering somewhere new,” TripAdvisor stated in their press release, quoting their Vice President of Brand Neela Pal.

Other Top Trending Destinations for 2020 are Porto in Portugal (3rd), Porto Seguro in Brazil (4th), Gramado in Brazil (5th), Lombok of West Nusa Tenggara (6th), Da Nang in Vietnam (7th), Zakynthos in Ionian Islands (8th), Tel Aviv in Israel (9th), Krakow in Poland (10th), Island of Malta (11th), Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam (12th), Cusco in Peru (13th), Buenos Aires in Argentina (14th), Vienna in Austria (15th), Fuerteventura in Canary Islands (16th), Mexico City in Mexico (17th), Chiang Mai in Thailand (18th), Fes in Morocco (19th), Budapest in Hungary (20th), Zanzibar Island in Zanzibar Archipelago (21st), Cartagena in Colombia (22nd), and Moscow in Russia (25th). /rcg