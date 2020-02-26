Father stabs minor son to death during drinking session in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A 17-year old lad was stabbed to death by his own father after the two engaged in a heated argument during a drinking session at past 4 am today, February 26, 2020, in Purok Dama de Noche Barangay Looc, Lapu-Lapu City.

Police identified the minor victim as Christian Jay Gonzaga, an out of school youth who succumbed to several stab wounds. He was rushed to the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The suspect, who was the victim’s father was identified as Charias Gonzaga, 42, also a resident of the said barangay.

Initial investigation conducted by Police Chief Master Sergeant Candido Barinque, investigator-on-case from Hoops Dome Police Station revealed that prior to the incident, both were having a drinking session.

The victim reportedly told his father to end their drinking session as it was already past 4 a.m. but the suspect got mad and challenged his son to a fistfight.

During the scuffle, the victim reportedly got hold of his father’s neck but the father who had concealed a knife at his waist stabbed his son several times.

The suspect’s brother who lived nearby was alarmed of the commotion and immediately ran to pacify the father and son. It was only then that he discovered that his nephew was stabbed in different parts of his body.

Police said the suspect’s brother took a piece of hollow block and struck the suspect with it hitting him on the head.

The suspect is presently detained at the holding facility of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Headquarters pending the filing of appropriate charges. /rcg