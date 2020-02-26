Filipino-owned JoyRide unveils plan to enter food delivery service

Motorcycle hailing app JoyRide has revealed its plans to have its own Filipino-owned food delivery service this year to generate economic opportunities for merchants and delivery-partners in the country.

The Filipino-owned company said they wanted to help not only restaurants to skip costs for food delivery, like buying motorcycles and salary and for delivery crew but also micro entrepreneurs loans to merchants to enable them to grow their business.

Noli Eala said after JoyRide has started its pilot testing since December last year, they are now taking the challenge of improving great access to great food and exploration of the development and significant potentials of their app.

Eala said they has seen robust growth for its motorcycle hailing app service, JoyRide, in the past two months.

“Food delivery is a natural extension of our transport offerings. Since we have overwhelming pool of bikers, it is really inevitable to venture to this business. We also wanted to provide more livelihood opportunities for the Filipino people,” Eala said.

“Food is the most popular product in the delivery service industry. When the delivery service was born many years ago, it was the variety of food products that encouraged the door-to-door service. JoyRide also hopes to deliver positive impact into the lives of our people by providing them economic opportunities especially for local businesses and to create jobs for delivery-partners,” he added.

Eala also said aside from their plan to have a food delivery service platform, they would also introduce various features of their app that can cater to all kinds of customers.

Once the food delivery business becomes successful for JoyRide, the company said they will further widen its reach, and is targeting to be in the emerging cities in the country.

In the Philippines, JoyRide is set to compete with the likes of Germany-headquartered Foodpanda and Singaporean-owned GrabFood.