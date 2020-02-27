DFA confirms second Filipino COVID-19 patient in Hong Kong

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday said it has confirmed reports that a second Filipino woman in Hong Kong has tested positive for the COVID-19.

According to DFA, the information from the Hong Kong Health Department was relayed to the Philippine Consulate General in China’s special administrative region.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), through the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong, confirms the report of a Filipina who tested positive for COVID-19,” DFA said in a statement.

“The Consulate was officially informed by the Hong Kong Health Department today and upon receiving this information, immediately checked with the said patient to ascertain her condition and provide needed assistance,” they added.

The patient is currently under close observation in an undisclosed hospital, the DFA said.

This is the second case of a Filipino who tested positive for the dreaded virus in Hong Kong. DFA also mentioned that the first patient is scheduled for release this week, after testing negative for COVID-19, which was previously known as the 2019 Novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The other Philippine citizen who was placed under quarantine meanwhile is set to be released on Friday, after being assessed to be “healthy and asymptomatic.”

“Meanwhile, the first Filipina COVID-19-positive patient is scheduled [for release] this week, provided that her test results remain negative for the disease. The Consulate continues to closely monitor the condition of all Filipino nationals in Hong Kong and render assistance as needed,” DFA said.

“As of today, there remains only one other Filipina in quarantine as a patient under investigation (PUI). She is said to be healthy and asymptomatic, and is set to be discharged tomorrow,” the department noted.

Aside from Hong Kong, there are other Filipinos overseas who have contracted the COVID-19, including 80 Pinoys inside the quarantined cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, three in the United Arab Emirates and one in Singapore.

Reports say that the number of infected individuals worldwide has risen to 82,320, with 2,805 dying from it. Most of the cases and the deaths are from mainland China, where the COVID-19 originated.

At least 1,766 individuals have been infected in South Korea, with 13 deaths, while 447 patients tested positive in Italy, with 12 deaths. In Iran, there are only 141 recorded cases but the Islamic country also recorded the most casualties outside of China, currently standing at 22.

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.