Prices of tomatoes and onions at Carbon Public Market

Cebu City, Philippines—Add some flavor in your meals with a touch of some onions or tomatoes.

You can buy these two at reasonable prices at the Carbon Public Market.

A quarter of a kilo of tomatoes costs P10 while onions are priced at P20 per 1/4 kilo.

Aside from adding flavor, did you know that these two have some health benefits, too?

According to an article at livescience.com, onions are excellent sources of vitamin C, sulphuric compounds, flavonoids and phytochemicals that react with the body to trigger healthy reactions.

Healthline.com, meanwhile, says that tomatoes, which is botanically a fruit but prepared and eaten like a vegetable, are the major dietary source of the antioxidant lycopene, which has been linked to many health benefits, including reduced risk of heart disease and cancer.

They are also a great source of vitamin C, potassium, folate, and vitamin K. /bmjo