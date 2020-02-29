Yui, Japanese girl in Cebu with an amazing advocacy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eula Arañez Co was buying a drink together with her friends in a drugstore chain along the bustling street of A.S Fortuna in Mandaue City when a Japanese girl caught her attention outside the store on Wednesday morning, February 26, 2020.

With a luggage and a placard saying “My dream is to save money and make well water in Cambodia” on her side, the foreign national patiently sells her used clothes to the pedestrians for P50 to P100.

The kindness of Yui inspired the 25-year-old Mandauehanon and decided to share her story online.

“Today, we came across to this Japanese girl along the busy street in A.S Fortuna. . .She’s selling her stuffs to save money for making well water in Cambodia.😞😌😇” her Facebook post reads.

Eula recalled to CDN Digital the day when she met Yui, a Japanese girl from Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan.

“It happened, around 11 (a.m.)or 12 noon something. Kasi nagbuy meg something to drink saako friend, unya pag gawas nako naa sya ga hiklad saiyang gamit, At first, I just thought nag arrange ra sya kay common naman gud na sailaha anywhere mag fix saila luggage but pagduol namo it was unusual,” she said.

(It happened at 11 a.m. or noon something. My friend and I bought something to drink and then we noticed a Japanese girl displaying her stuff outside the pharmacy. At first, I just thought that she was just arranging her things because it is normal for Japanese to just fix their luggage anywhere but when we approached her, we found out that she was something unusual.)

“Then maotu nagbuy nami saiyang stuffs while doing a short interview tapos nilakaw rasad me after few minutes kay naami appointment. You know what nabalik meg J Center around 4 or 5pm she was still there. Grabee,” she added.

(Then we also bought some of her stuff while interviewing and we left because we have our separate appointments. But we went back to J Center at around 4 or 5 p.m. and she was still there. Amazing.)

In her Facebook post, Eula encouraged the netizens to support and help Yui for her advocacy in Cambodia.

“If you happen to pass by around this area please buy from her, it’d be a great help for her advocacy in helping Cambodia🇰🇭 to raise clean water💧God bless Yui-chan🙂😉 continue to be a blessing to everyone💕”

Aside from Eula, the Cebuano netizens were also touched and inspired by Yui’s act of kindness.

Lindaly Gerardino Oporto said, “God bless Yui-chan.”

A netizen named Ivy Rose Pacaña Ill reacted, “Faith in humanity restored 🙏🏻❤️ God bless this beautiful soul 😇”

Keesha Louise Tein Dayday shared the post, “MAO MANI NAG ATANG SA ROSE PHARMACY GWAS UC B OH NYA NANGAYO TO SHA OG SOMETHING HUG❤️“

Shigeno Honda also said, “Ka cute uy❤️❤️❤️ God bless po❤️❤️❤️” /dbs